Elkton man donates Christmas tree proceeds to St. Jude

John Zirkle, of Elkton, has been selling Christmas trees since 1979, and he considers it his mission to help those in need.

"I just enjoy helping people, being that I don't have any grandchildren," he said.

Every year, Zirkle donates 50 percent of his Christmas tree proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help fight childhood cancer.

Last year, he donated more than $5,500, and he said the hospital invited him to attend a conference. There, he said, he heard touching stories that made his mission even more clear.

"They had testimonials at night and they were very tear-jerking and some children had 2 or 3 weeks to live and they saved them," he said.

Zirkle, who battles cancer himself, said in the past few years, his sales have dropped as artificial trees become increasingly more popular. However, he hopes to continue selling trees so that he can continue helping children in need.

