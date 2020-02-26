Elkton man will be deployed to help with coronavirus

Paul Goulart said he got a call on Monday that he would be deployed on Wednesday to help deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

Goulart, a member of the Virginia Medical Disaster Assistance Team, said he'll be arriving in Texas early Wednesday morning.

"They asked us to send contingency groups out to take care of emergency facilities," Goulart said. "Such as setting up hospitals or treatment centers, so we can help whoever comes in."

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease and Control issued a warning that the burgeoning coronavirus is certain to spread more widely in the country at some point.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a call with reporters.

Goulart said he'll be staying in Texas for two weeks.