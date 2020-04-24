Elkton to move forward with Jennings House project

After three years of planning, Elkton Town Council voted to move forward with the Jennings House restoration project.

The project will include the installation of new electric, plumbing, and HVAC systems. The building will also be expanded by nearly 1,400 square feet with a wheelchair lift to access the main floor.

In 1964, the house was donated to the town of Elkton to be used for municipal offices.

"I look forward to this project starting in the next few weeks," said Mayor Josh Gooden. "This investment in our town will allow us to pride our citizens on a town hall that they can be proud of for years to come."

While the main purpose is the town hall building, it will also include space for the community. Gooden said the building will include meeting rooms for small groups, clubs, and historical and visitor information.

"Many of the folks who will be constructing this new building will be from Elkton and the surrounding areas," he said.

The Jennings House was used as a hospital during the Civil War. The owner, Dr. Simeon B. Jennings, treated wounded soldiers in the home and under the large oak tree in the front yard.

The project will begin in a few weeks.