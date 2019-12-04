Elkton town manager resigns after 7 months

The town of Elkton will need someone to manage its duties after the town manager stepped down.

In a 6-0 vote, Elkton's town council accepted Kimberly Alexander's resignation.

According to Mayor Josh Gooden, no other details can be shared at this time.

Alexander began her work as town manager just over half a year ago on May 1 after the position had been vacant for three years.

She was previously fired from her role as town manager in Culpeper in 2013, according to The Daily Progress, after launching an investigation of the town's police captain. She later sued the Culpeper mayor for $25,000 in damages for defamation of character.

She previously served as town manager for Dumfries from 2009 to 2011 and city manager for Manassas Park as well, from 2014 to 2017.

Gooden said the town is working to figure out the next step for the manager position.