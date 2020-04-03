Emergency SNAP Benefits offering Virginians assitance amid pandemic

As unemployment rates skyrocket, more households may become food insecure. 680,000 people are currently enrolled in Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam is making emergency benefits available to participants of SNAP.

The Virginia Department of Social Services will distribute the benefits to any household not already receiving the maximum benefits. Households already enrolled can expect their normal benefits for April to arrive on their normal issuance date. Emergency benefits will be added on April 16.

“Being able to have that extra amount to save that money by using food stamps to purchase food makes a huge difference in the families and in their life and how they are able to meet their expenses,” Chief of Benefits Division Mary Jane Skidmore said.

Households with little or no income may be eligible for expedited benefits, which shortens the process to seven days.

You can find out if you or your family are eligible by visiting CommonHelp or by calling 855-635-4370.

Additional information can be found at www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/snap.cgi.