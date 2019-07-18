Emergency Verizon repairs will temporarily take down DMV services on Saturday

If you need to go to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and were planning to set aside time for the visit this coming Saturday, you might want to make other plans.

In the Shenandoah Valley, the Harrisonburg DMV is the only DMV location with Saturday hours. Neither Waynesboro nor Staunton do.

But this Saturday, July 20, the DMV says Verizon repairs will be ongoing at some point between 10 and 11 a.m.

According to the DMV, Verizon is making repairs that will affect all businesses in Harrisonburg, Danville, and Abingdon, and they're expected to take about 50 minutes.

During that time, the DMV facilities in each of those cities will be unable to provide services because their internet service will be disabled.

The Verizon work is classified as "emergency repairs."

All DMV transactions at their customer service centers are internet-dependent, but the planned Verizon outage will not affect the DMV website for any customer who will be unaffected by the Verizon outage.

Over 40 transactions are available through the website, including renewals of registrations or licenses and address changes. Taking care of those smaller transactions online usually comes with a slight discount from their in-person cost too.

