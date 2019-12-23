Emergency officials warn drivers to watch for buggies after fatal crash

Emergency officials are warning drivers to watch out for Amish and/or old order Mennonite buggies on the roads as a woman who was killed in a crash is laid to rest.

State police say Sylvia Yoder, 31, died and four children were injured after a pickup driver rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Buckingham County on Friday.

The 67-year-old driver of the truck has been charged with reckless driving.

The family of six was riding in the buggy, which was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.

Yoder was taken to UVA Medical Center, where she died of her injuries Saturday morning.

The four children were also taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A viewing for Yoder, who was riding in the Amish buggy that was hit Friday, started Monday at 8 a.m. and lasts throughout the day at Belle Branch Road. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday at the same location.

For the viewing, buggies are coming from the south side part of the state along Rt.15. and heavy volume of buggy traffic will be in and around the Dillwyn area, Belle Rd., Belle Branch Rd., Scott’s Bottom Rd., Plank Rd. and surrounding areas.

"Please drive with caution, pay attention to the road, slow down when you’re behind a buggy and pass only when it’s safe to do so," is the plea from emergency crews.

The Toga Volunteer Fire Department is warning drivers that Amish buggies from all over the state will be attending both services for Yoder.