Employee at McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft tests positive for COVID-19

McKee Foods spokesperson, Mike Gloekler confirmed Sunday that one employee who works at the Stuarts Draft facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nelson County resident got the positive test result on Friday, March 27.

The individual let Mckee Foods know, and Mckee Foods made all employees aware.

Gloekler said no other employees are affected or have been asked to self-quarantine.

The employee went out sick and remained out for 15 days prior to the positive test result.

Their 11 immediate coworkers have shown no symptoms and did not experience any health-related absences.

Virginia Health Department spoke to the affected employee and determined there is no need to speak to other employees.

McKee Foods will continue to monitor the situation and said they will continue their increased cleaning and sanitation protocols.

As of March 29, the Virginia Department of Health does not report any positive cases in Augusta County, Staunton or Waynesboro.

