Employee of Harrisonburg CVS tests positive for COVID-19

Pharmacy chain CVS has confirmed that an employee at a Harrisonburg location has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company told WHSV on Wednesday that they were informed that day that an employee at the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Way received the results from a lab test that came back positive.

According to Mike DeAngelis, the Senior Director of CVS Corporate Communications, the employee was on paid leave, under a 14-day quarantine, per CDC guidelines.

DeAngelis said all CVS employees are required to wear masks while at work, which is a step higher than many grocery stores that make it voluntary, and said social distancing measures between employees and customers are in effect.

CVS stores have been following CDC guidelines on cleaning, including hourly cleaning of hard surfaces and frequent cleaning of any commonly handled items.

If local health districts determine that outreach to patients or customers is needed, DeAngelis said CVS stores follow that guidance.

But in Virginia, any facility with a confirmed case or even an outbreak identified by the Virginia Department of Health does not have to release that information to the public.

Essentially, Virginia state code prohibits the release of any health information to the public unless a facility provides their approval. That's why, even if employees report that they have coworkers who tested positive for the coronavirus, without a business agreeing to release information about cases among their staff, the health department can't release any information about cases there either.

Tammie Smith, with the Virginia Department of Health, explained:

The State Health Commissioner is required by Va. Code § 32.1-41 to preserve the anonymity of each patient and practitioner whose medical records are examined as part of a disease investigation. Disease reports submitted to VDH are confidential per § 32.1-36, and that section provides that the patient’s identity and disease state shall be confidential. VDH is not able to release disease information at the facility level to the media, because that would compromise the anonymity of the patient.

In addition, per § 32.1-38, neither the name of any person reported to VDH nor the name of any person making a report shall be disclosed to the public. According to Va. Code § 32.1-3, “person” means an “individual, corporation, partnership or other legal entity.” Thus, VDH cannot release the name of a facility that made a disease report.

When Governor Ralph Northam was asked why that section of the code could not be revised during this pandemic, he said it would require action by our state lawmakers.