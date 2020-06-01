EMU plans to reopen campus to in-person classes this fall

Eastern Mennonite University is planning to reopen its campus for in-person classes this fall.

According to an announcement sent out by the university Monday evening, President Susan Schultz Huxman first revealed the plan at an admissions event for incoming students.

“We understand there are many questions about the future, some that even we cannot answer yet, but we are making a strong commitment that the pandemic will not diminish EMU’s ability to deliver exemplary teaching and caring community support for our students in fall 2020,” said Huxman.

The university is still working to determine the exact learning environment they'll adopt in the fall to allow the return of in-person classes, but they say it will focus on the health and safety of students as their top priority.

According to an EMU statement, a survey they conducted during the last week of spring semester classes found that students gave faculty and staff a 94% positive rating for care received in and out of the classroom.

“EMU has a reputation as a strong, caring educational community, and this response from our students is a real vote of confidence for all of us. Even in uncertain and challenging times, we’ve all witnessed that our shared commitment to supporting and nurturing each other is stronger than ever," said Huxman.

Using their location away from densely populated areas and small size, with related flexibilities in programming, scheduling, residential life and special attentiveness to supporting the individual student, the university says they have advantages compared to larger schools.

Administrators are still assessing the budget impacts of COVID-19 on their current and incoming students. CARES Act funding was dispersed earlier in the summer to students who qualified for additional aid. Two funds, the renamed UFund for Resilience and the new Student Tuition Relief Fund, also drew record donations to support students.

Since April, about 60 administrators, faculty, staff and students have collaborated in six teams to make plans for university operations, including enrollment, teaching and learning, student life, faculty and staff, budget, and infrastructure.

According to the school, each team is planning for the best-case scenario of progressive, consistent improvement and lowering infection rates through the summer and fall, to a middle-case scenario of late resurgence in the fall, and finally, the worst-case scenario of ongoing waves of resurgence.

The planning process is still underway, with input from inside the school and community leaders, as well as similar institutions around Virginia and in the Shenandoah Valley.

EMU plans to release more details on their plan in the coming weeks.

For now, Residence Life staff say they're focusing their attention on developing health and safety measures connected to the most recent guidance from The American College Health Association specific to housing occupancy, residential life, social gatherings, and dining hall practices, among other topics.

“Many, if not all students will have access to the option of single occupancy with no extra charge,” said Dean of Students Shannon Dycus, adding that students can still live with a roommate with additional agreements regarding risk.

In addition, the school's athletics administrators, coaches and staff are preparing for the start of the fall season.

“We are committed to providing the best student-athlete and team experience possible in the given circumstances,” said Director of Athletics Dave King. “Programming will require a higher threshold of safety practices and most likely, a different format and schedule than in the past.”

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference, of which EMU is a member, is developing schedules and post-season options for a variety of scenarios. EMU can also conduct contests with other institutions outside the conference. Best practices and recommendations from health officials are being considered about issues related to conducting athletics including practice formats and scheduling, transportation, visiting teams, locker rooms, testing, tracing, and training room use, among other issues, King said.

The infrastructure and academic committees are working on management of classroom space to minimize exposure and maximize social distancing practices. Committee members, in conjunction with the Provost’s Office, are planning flexible instructional formats to enable continuity of teaching in response to changing health needs of faculty, staff, and students.