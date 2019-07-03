Northam announces plan to end racial disparity in maternal mortality

The maternal mortality rate is two times higher for black women than for white women in Virginia, according to the Department of Health.

Photo courtesy: MGN

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said there isn't necessarily a reason, but she says it could be implicit bias or possible hypertension.

Governor Ralph Northam announced he wants to eliminate that racial difference by 2025.

In order to reach that goal, he has proposed a quicker Medicaid enrollment process for those who are eligible and pregnant, increasing training across the state and implementing home visits.

Home visits are already available to those living in the Central Shenandoah Health District, called Baby Care.

"We provide public health nurse home visits for women from the time of pregnancy then following infants through to age 2," Kornegay said.

Kornegay said this program has shown decreases in both maternal and infant mortality.

They will have training, along with other government agencies, to provide quality culturally competent care and to decrease implicit bias.

Kornegay also said that pre-conception planning is important.

"High quality family planning to any woman or any man, regardless of ability to pay," Kornegay said.

Title Ten Family Planning is offered through the Health Department, and they can help people with that planning.

Lowering the mortality rate, Kornegay said, is going to come with agencies across the state working together.

