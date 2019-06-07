Free fishing this weekend in Virginia

Grab your fishing pole and worms!

This weekend, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering three free days of fishing for anyone on public waters.

From June 7 until June 9, you can fish without a fishing license across Virginia in the annual weekend event.

Jason Hallacher with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said this weekend is about sparking people's interest in fishing.

"The whole point is to get people started and you know sometimes it takes a free weekend to get someone kick started," Hallacher said. "We're also interested in getting those folks who have lapsed."

On Saturday, staff from the department will be at Lake Shenandoah in Rockingham County, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with fishing rods and bait for anyone to use.

