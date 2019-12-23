Entrepreneur program launching in Harrisonburg in 2020

Harrisonburg City Hall's new program titled "Launch Harrisonburg," is asking -- what's your big idea?

The new nine-week long program, powered by CO.STARTERS, kicks off February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The three hour long classes will occur every Tuesday evening for the nine weeks.

The program aims to help students learn about themselves, their potential customers, marketing and business structure.

Piece Macgill, Assistant Director of Economic Development, said the overall goal of a program like this is to allow a group of people to collaborate ideas with one another and to build new businesses in Harrisonburg.

"A lot of economic development now is evolving into, grow your own and how can we cultivate entrepreneurship," Macgill said. "I think we are fortunate here in Harrisonburg that we have a great entrepreneur community and we think this will help take that to the next level."

Two local entrepreneurs will serve as the program's facilitators: Andy Vanhook, co-founder of Appeal Production and Tisha McCoy-Ntiamoah, founder of PrePOPsterous. The cohort will also feature guest speakers providing guidance on marketing, accounting, incorporating and more.

Macgill said they hope to keep the classroom size small -- between eight and 12 people -- so students can engage with each other and their projects.

"It's so intense and I've heard it can be emotional going through this journey of fleshing out your business idea that bonds really are created," Macgill said.

Students will also receive assistance after the class to keep pushing their ideas forward.

"After folks go through this night class they can then go over to the small business development center and they're a part of this effort and kinda continue that one-on-one business counseling," Macgill said.

The total course fee for residents and businesses located in the city of Harrisonburg is $195. The fee for non-city residents and businesses is $275. The course fee includes all of your course materials. Payment plans are also offered, if needed.

Macgill said there is a competitive selection process and they will be accepting applicants with a wide range of business ideas from opening a new bakery, to creating a clothing line or new gadgets.

You can apply here before the deadline on Monday, Jan. 13.