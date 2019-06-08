Citywide 'escape room' draws people to Staunton's downtown

Dozens participated in a unique scavenger hunt on Saturday around Downtown Staunton put on by Crack the Code escape room.

Close to 100 people formed teams and were given clues and maps for the second annual Escape Staunton event. Those clues led teams to find different items and puzzles in different stores and locations.

This year's theme was the Prohibition era. The final goal of the competition was to find a secret speakeasy.

Brandon Mowbray, a participant, said the scavenger hunt felt like the Amazing-Race.

"It's fun, there's a lot of good teams here and I've never done this before so this is my first time," Mowbray said. "My girlfriend and I honestly didn't know where to start but we're doing the best we can and hopefully we walk out with a win today."

Beth Rosen, the organizer, said she's been planning the citywide escape since last year.

All 22 teams had to complete the scavenger hunt by 5 p.m. before they could celebrate all their hard work at the speakeasy.