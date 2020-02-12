Everything you need to know about Virginia’s March for Life this Thursday

Thousands of people are expected to march in this year’s second annual Virginia March for Life rally near the State Capitol.

The Virginia March for Life will begin with a rally against abortion at the State Capitol at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 13, with the actual march getting underway around 12:45 p.m.

A list of speakers include:

• Katerine Beck Johnson, Research Fellow for Legal and Policy Studies, Family Research Council, Emcee

• Bishop Michael Burbidge, Catholic Archdiocese of Arlington, Opening Prayer

• Delegate Kathy Byron, VA 22nd District, Legislative Speaker

• Senator Steve Newman, Legislative Speaker

• Chandra Jarrett, Personal Testimony

• Destiny Kuhlman, Personal Testimony

• Eileen Roberts, Personal Testimony

• Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life

• Olivia Gans Turner, Virginia Society for Human Life

• Victoria Cobb, Family Foundation

• Jeff Caruso, Virginia Catholic Conference

• Dr. Allen McFarland, Senior Pastor of Calvary Evangelical Baptist Church, Closing Prayer

Parts of downtown Richmond will be closed, and parking will be unavailable in certain areas.

The following roads will be closed periodically from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• East Broad Street between North 8th and 14th Streets

• North 14th Street between East Broad and East Main Streets

• East Main Street between North 14th and North 9th Streets

• North 9th Street between East Main and Grace Streets

• East Franklin Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

• East Grace Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

There will be no parking in the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13:

• East Main Street between North 9th and 14th Streets

• East Grace Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

• East Franklin Street between North 8th and 9th Streets

• South 2nd Street between East Byrd Street and Browns Island Way/ 2nd Street Connector

• South 3rd Street between East Canal and Byrd Streets

• South 4th Street between East Canal and Byrd Streets

• South 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets

The rally is hosted by March for Life, Family Foundation, the Virginia Society for Human Life and the Virginia Catholic Conference.

For more information on parking and guidelines, click here.

