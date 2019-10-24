Ex-Gov. Wilder says panel clears him of kissing allegation

The nation's first elected African American governor says a review panel has cleared him of allegations from a college student who accused him of kissing her without her consent.

Former Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder addresses accusations of non-consensual sexual contact in a press conference on Oct. 24, 2019.

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder held a news conference Thursday to address the complaint made by a Virginia Commonwealth University student who said the 88-year-old Wilder took her to dinner for her 20th birthday, gave her alcohol and kissed her.

An independent investigation commission by VCU concluded he had kissed the student, Sydney Black, without her consent in 2017.

Wilder contested that investigation and said Thursday that an internal review panel rejected its finding and determined he was not responsible for nonconsensual sexual contact.

While the investigation found Wilder guilty of non-consensual sexual conduct, he was cleared of other allegations made by the student, including sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.

“I was cleared of 3/4 of the allegations found against me,” Wilder said. He went on to appeal the finding of non-consensual sexual conduct.

Wilder says there were several reasons he appealed the finding.

“The complainant testified that I wrote and gave her a note apologizing, telling her not to share the note and not to tell anyone about the note,” Wilder said. “She was never able to produce a note, could not explain to anyone what happened to the note nor did the investigator find it necessary to clarify the inconsistencies.”

Wilder also said that work records established that Black did not work on the day she claimed to have received the note.

Wilder also addressed accusations of phone harassment, saying Black never produced phone records.

“I provided phone records ... from February to June that clearly show no harassment,” Wilder said.

Wilder went on to address the lack of witnesses.

“There was not one single corroborating witness, although the complainant said her cousin was a witness.”

According to Wilder, Black’s cousin refused to be interviewed by the investigator.

Wilder also stated that Black never worked with him directly nor did she report to him.

The former governor said he went into a hearing with a panel last week for six hours.

“The hearing panel rejected the findings of the investigation and found I was not responsible of non-consensual sexual conduct,” Wilder said.

He said all of his reasons for appeal and his findings are in a 15-page statement.

Wilder was elected governor in 1989. He later served a term as Richmond's mayor and teaches at VCU.

