Ex-school board candidate in Virginia pleads to sexual abuse

A former Virginia local school board candidate has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges stemming from accusations from the 1990s.

The Roanoke Times reports Phillip Bryant Foster pleaded guilty on Friday in Radford District Court to three counts of aggravated sexual battery in a plea agreement in which he avoided dozens of other charges. Forest also must register as a sexual offender.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak says the agreement spared the victims — all under age 13 when the abuse occurred and now adults — the anguish of a trial and prevents legal appeals. Rehak says one victim told police she and other children had been made to watch pornographic cartoons.

The 58-year-old Foster was a Radford school board candidate in 2014.

