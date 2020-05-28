Examining reopening business from a legal standpoint during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce discussed small businesses reopening with a local lawyer Thursday morning.

David M. Reed, an attorney at Reed & Reed, P.C. in Luray, spoke about reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic from a legal standpoint.

A major topic of discussion was how to deal with customers who refuse to wear a mask. Reed said if you are the owner of an indoor business requiring customers to wear a mask, you will have to be diligent in making every customer wear one or you could be discriminating against a protected class.

"You have to understand, why did you choose to discriminate against one versus another. So be very cautious with that," Reed said.

To view the entire discussion, you can watch it on the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or below: