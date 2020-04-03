Expecting mothers limited to one visitor during delivery, none if COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus precautions have impacted visitation at hospitals and nursing homes. The pandemic will also be limiting the number of people allowed to be present during childbirth.

Dr. Len Aamodt, a physical and midwife at Shenandoah Women's Healthcare, said during a baby's birth, the woman's partner, family members, and hospital staff are usually present.

Because of coronavirus limitations, however, women are only allowed to have one person in the room to protect the health of the staff, the mother, and the newborn child.

"We have tried to help broaden the experience by allowing liberal use of Facetime, Skype, and other media so that families can be included in the process even though they can't be physically present," Aamodt said.

Aamodt said food can also be provided to the guest in the delivery room to limit movement in and around the hospital. He added the Sentara RMH cafeteria is closed.

Labor and delivery will also be very different if the mother is a presumptive positive case.

Aamodt said these circumstances call for increased use of PPE for hospital staff, and like other coronavirus patients, no visitation of the family during delivery.

The circumstances would also call for distancing between the mother and child.

"The first thing you want to do is hold that baby, you want the baby to be skin to skin," Aamodt said. "You want that wonderful, joyful experience, but also I know that mothers are concerned about the welfare of their babies, they don't want their babies to be exposed."

He said there is no research that coronavirus can be transferred through breastmilk, so mothers can still provide to their newborns if they need to be separated.