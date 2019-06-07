Experts discuss the latest in Alzheimer's research

On Thursday, the Alzheimer's Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter hosted a one day Alzheimer's research education program.

MGN

More than 100 family and professional caregivers attended to learn about the latest in Alzheimer's research.

"Alzheimer's is really a global disease that affects around 5.8 million Americans," said Dr. Rebecca M. Edelmayer, with the Alzheimer's Association. "By 2025, that number is expected to increase significantly."

Currently, there is no cure for the disease, which destroys memory and other mental functions; however, Dr. Edelmayer said tremendous gains have been made in the understanding of science and basic biology that could lead to prevention, detection, diagnostics, and therapeutic interventions.

"Some of the latest research really points out the fact that we'll probably be treating Alzheimer's disease in the future like we treat heart disease," said Dr. Edelymayer. "There will probably be approved medicines, but also lifestyle interventions that we can be using to make sure that we're taking the best care of our bodies and the best care of our brain."