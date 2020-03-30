Experts say contact lens wearers should switch to glasses to help slow COVID-19 spread

Experts say guarding your eyes, along with your hands and mouth, can also help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Contact wearers tend to touch their eyes more than the average person, so switch to glasses could limit the number of times a person touches them.

“Consider wearing glasses more often, especially if you tend to touch your eyes a lot when your contacts are in. Substituting glasses for lenses can decrease irritation and force you to pause before touching your eye,” said ophthalmologist Sonal Tuli, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Wearing glasses could also add a layer of protection by shielding infected respiratory droplets, but it isn’t 100 percent protection.

“The virus can still reach your eyes from the exposed sides, tops and bottoms of your glasses. If you’re caring for a sick patient or potentially exposed person, safety goggles may offer a stronger defense,” a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology said.

Washing your hands with soap and water and drying them with a lint-free towel before handling them is also key in any type of prevention.

