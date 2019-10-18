Extended hours planned for Rockingham County Voter Registrar's Office ahead of election

The Rockingham County Voter Registrar's Office will offer extended hours on Monday, Oct. 21 for in-person absentee voting. The office will also be open on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This is an option for voters who may be traveling or working on Election Day.

According to Lisa Gooden, the Director of Elections for Rockingham County, a photo ID is required at the time of voting.

Curbside voting will also be offered during the period of extended hours and also at every polling location on Election Day.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2, additional hours will be offered for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nov. 2 will be the last day to vote absentee. Otherwise, voters will have to participate on Election Day which is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

