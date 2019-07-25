Extras need for series about John Brown being filmed in Virginia

An upcoming SHOWTIME series about abolitionist John Brown that's being filmed in Virginia this summer is in need of background actors.

The series, titled The Good Lord Bird, based on the National Book Award-winning novel of the same name by bestselling author James McBride, stars Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke.

It will be an eight-part limited series, and it's filming in central Virginia.

Paid extras are wanted to fill non-speaking roles as townspeople, soldiers, abolitionists, slave owners and militia, as well as stand-ins and photo doubles for speaking roles.

Carol Grant Casting is specifically looking for amputees, Civil War reenactors and men with excellent horseback riding skills.

The Shenandoah Valley is a hub for Civil War reenactors.

You'll need to have some availability to film in Powhatan and other parts of central Virginia between now and November.

For more information on casting, visit carolgrantcasting.com/.

To learn more about Virginia's film industry or to sign up for a newsletter that will have casting information when it's available for extras for film shoots in the commonwealth, visit filmvirginia.org.