Extreme weather records for United States

The United States has experienced some wild weather. Here's a look at some amazing weather records for the United States.

WIND SPEED (NON-TROPICAL):

The strongest wind ever recorded in the United States not including tornadoes or hurricanes was recorded at the summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, one of the windiest places on earth.

On April 12th, 1934, a wind gust was recorded at 231 mph! This still stands as the strongest non-tropical wind gust ever recorded on earth. Many mountain summits at times can record insane wind gusts.

STRONGEST US HURRICANE LANDFALL (HIGHEST WIND SPEED TROPICAL):

The Great Labor Day Hurricane in 1935 is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the US. Originally, it was thought that Hurricane Camille held that record but that was adjusted recently.

The Great Labor Day Hurricane made landfall in Long Key, Florida on September 2nd, 1935 with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. This landfall strength matches Hurricane Dorian last year in the Bahamas. Long Key is located in between Key West and Miami.

The Great Labor Day Hurricane ranks third in lowest barometric pressure (892 mb) in the Atlantic hurricane basin behind Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.

Perrine, Florida, located south of Miami recorded a wind gust of 177 mph as Hurricane Andrew made landfall. It can be difficult to gauge extremely powerful winds because many anemometers break due to the force of these kind of wind gusts.

HOTTEST TEMPERATURE:

The hottest temperature ever recorded in the United States is 134 degrees in Death Valley, California. Death Valley has the lowest elevation in the United States (at 282' below sea level) and is in the middle of the desert. This occurred on July 10th, 1913.

On average, Death Valley records an average maximum temperature of 125 degrees. The 134 degree temperature is recognized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth.

COLDEST TEMPERATURE:

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the United States is in Alaska. Go figure. On January 23rd, 1971, Prospect Creek, Alaska recorded a temperatures of 80 degrees below zero.

This is north of Fairbanks in interior Alaska. Even though there are more northern locations in the United States, that does not mean temperatures are colder. Prospect Creek is away from the Arctic Ocean!

In the lower 48, Rogers Pass, Montana holds the record for cold. On January 20th, 1954, this location recorded a temperature of 70 degrees below zero. Rogers Pass is north of Helena and west of Great Falls.

MOST RAINFALL IN 24 HOURS:

This record was broken two years ago. Hanalei, Hawaii recorded a 24-hour rainfall total of 49.69 inches on April 15th, 2018. That's well more than what the Valley sees on average for the entire year.

In the lower 48, this record belongs to Alvin, Texas and was set on July 25th, 1979. This was due to Tropical Storm Claudette. Alvin, Texas is located in between Houston and Galveston. The Gulf Coast is very prone to extreme rainfall.

MOST SNOWFALL IN 24 HOURS:

Oddly enough, this record occurred in April! Silver Lake, Colorado recorded 75.8 inches of snow on April 14th, 1921. This would completely cover anyone under 6' 4". Silver Lake, Colorado is located in the mountains just west of Boulder.

STRONGEST TORNADO (WIND SPEED):

The strongest tornado ever recorded had estimated winds of 301 mph. This occurred on May 3rd, 1999 in Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, southwest of Oklahoma City.

This tornado was part of an outbreak that dropped 74 tornadoes in the span of 24 hours across Oklahoma and Kansas. The tornado caused $1 billion in damage, killed 36 people, and injured another 583.