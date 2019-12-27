FBI: Deadly Denny's robbery was 4th target in northern Virginia crime spree

UPDATE (Dec. 27):

The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny’s in Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said in a press release Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in the days before they robbed the Denny’s.

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The FBI said they robbed Bowl America in Manassas on Saturday. One man had a gun while the other wielded a baton. Their next target was a Manassas Comfort Inn on Tuesday. Then they robbed a Woodbridge Walgreens on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny’s in Manassas.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was at the restaurant to pick up an order for DoorDash, a food delivery service. He died at a hospital from his injuries.

A second wounded man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police did not release his name but said he is 34 and from Rixeyville in Culpeper County.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

__________

Police in Virginia say an armed robbery early Thursday left one man dead and a second man wounded.

Prince William County police say two armed men entered a Denny's in Manassas around 2 a.m. and demanded property from customers and employees.

Surveillance video released on Thursday shows them order patrons and employees to the ground and then demand they hand over their wallets and phones.

Two men were shot before the suspects got away, according to news outlets and police statements.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The second wounded man, identified as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, remains hospitalized with severe injuries, but he's expected to survive.

Ozgur was working as a DoorDash delivery driver and was at the restaurant to pick up a delivery.

Police say a K-9 searched the area for the suspects but they weren't located. No arrests have been announced.

Prince William County Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. They're searching for two black men described as being in their late teens to early 20s, between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6 feet tall, and approximately 180 pounds.

The Denny's is located at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas.

