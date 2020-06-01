FBI asks for public to submit tips about who's starting violence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking information about who is responsible for inciting violence at protests across the United States.

According to the Richmond Division of the FBI, the agency's Office of Public Affairs asked every field office to share their national statement with local media agencies to pass on to the public.

In the national statement, the FBI says they "respect the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights."

"Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory," the FBI says.

Because of that, they say they "are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law" because the "continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens."

So the FBI is asking for the public to submit tips and digital media portraying violent actions surrounding civil unrest around the country for them to be able to identify the people instigating violence, whoever they may be.

If you have witnessed or unlawful violent actions, the FBI urges you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to them at fbi.gov/violence.

You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to violence at protests.

