FBI assists in unsolved Charlottesville homicide

Tuesday marks four years since 31-year-old Jay Shifflett was gunned down in his trailer home on Carlton Avenue in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Police Department now confirms the FBI is assisting in the investigation, and Shifflett’s mother, Robin Bryant, says she’s angry that the case has remained unsolved for so long.

“Right now, I feel cheated because I did not get justice for my son,” she said. “My son didn't get justice for his death."

Bryant says Charlottesville police previously told her an arrest was imminent. For Bryant and her other sons, that hope has been dashed.

"I tell my boys, we all get happy and all of sudden, nothing gets done and here we go back into disappointment, depression,” she said. “I mean, why lie to us? If you do not got nothing, don't tell us you do."

Bryant has long asked for the FBI to get involved in her son’s case, and Charlottesville Police Sergeant Ronald Stayments, who was assigned to the case several months ago, says that has happened.

"We are now working with federal resources trying to get another set of eyes looking at the investigation to see if there's something they can offer to the investigation that we haven't thought about currently," he said.

Stayments is sympathetic to Bryant's frustration and her grief. He says detectives are working hard and are still seeking evidence.

"I would say we have multiple persons of interest who we have talked to, but at this point of time, it's still under active investigation," he said.

Bryant says she hopes the FBI involvement will help. And she says she'll keep the pressure on investigators until there's justice for her son.

"Until someone kills me or the Lord takes me, Charlottesville police has got me on their back," Bryant said.

Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.