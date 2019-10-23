FBI joins search for missing Louisa County teen

Special agents with the Richmond division of the FBI are joining the search for a missing Louisa Count teenager.

According to the FBI, they're partnering with Louisa County Sheriff's Office investigators to help find 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks, who they consider an endangered missing juvenile.

Hicks was last seen at home in Bumpass in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 21.

She's believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Investigators believe Lynch and Hicks may be camping in a wooded area.

They also say Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. If you see him or Hicks, they urge you to contact law enforcement immediately and not to approach.

The FBI has posted a Missing Person poster on their website.

Hicks is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4-feet, 11-inches and weighing 120 pounds.

Lynch is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes and a beard, standing 5-feet, 10-inches and weighing 190 pounds.

It's believed that Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.

Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.

