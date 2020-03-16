FBI offers $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in deadly toddler shooting

The FBI Richmond office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting and killing a toddler.

The shooting death of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr. happened on Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in Richmond.

Sharmar and his sister had been playing in their yard when the gunfire erupted. After Sharmar was struck, his sibling carried him inside.

Sharmar later died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area of the shooting that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a carjacking the day before.

On Jan. 31, a Lyft driver had been carjacked by two unknown suspects in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street in Richmond. The driver had picked up the two in the area of Lafayette Gardens Apartments. At gun point, the driver was ordered to stop the vehicle, at which point the subjects attempted to go through the victim’s pockets. The victim struggled with the assailants but was able to flee after the subjects took the victim’s cell phone and the car.

An FBI Seeking Information poster has been created and published on the FBI’s main webpage.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or the City of Richmond Police Department at 804-646-3929.