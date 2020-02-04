FBI offers $10K reward after 'Scream Bandit' strikes another Virginia store

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information about a robber they've dubbed the 'Scream Bandit' after he recently targeted yet another store in Virginia.

The suspect often wears a mask from the horror movie “Scream" and has struck at least six gas stations in parts of central Virginia.

The most recent was on January 26, 2020, when police say he entered Goldy's Gas Station in the 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the City of Richmond, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money.

At one point, police say he pushed one of the clerks before moving behind the counter, and, as the clerks complied with his demands, flipped the register over and grabbed additional money underneath it before fleeing on foot.

The robber was last seen wearing the mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and black gloves.

The subject has been described as a black male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10”, 160-180 pounds, and 20-30 years of age.

He has committed a spree of related robberies stretching back about a year.

That includes at least three robberies in 2019 and two early in January involving a suspect wearing a "Scream" mask, including in Richmond, Henrico County, and Chesterfield.

Besides the mask, he's worn blue latex gloves and dark clothing. The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and usually asks for the money to be put into a bag.

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the 'Scream Bandit."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The FBI advises you not to approach the suspect if you see him and instead immediately call FBI investigators at 804-261-1044 or provide tips via tips.FBI.gov.

