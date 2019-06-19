FBI offers $20K reward for info on Virginia double slaying

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the double slaying of a father and son in Virginia last year.

The bureau's Washington Field Office and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Tuesday as they continue to investigate the shooting deaths of Duong and America Nguyen in the Bealeton home.

The Nguyens were shot and killed in the middle of the night Nov. 7. Duong Nguyen was 61. His son was 22.

“This family is devastated,” Sheriff Bob Mosier said. “The sheriff’s office, working in partnership with the FBI, hopes this reward will help bring resolution to the senseless murder of this father and son and some closure for their family.”

Police previously canvassed the neighborhood and handed out flyers to motorists near Calverton hoping to find someone who saw anything unusual.

“The public is our best weapon in solving this murder," said Charles Dayoub, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division. "We hope that with the passage of time, and through a significant reward of $20,000, someone with information will come forward and help us bring closure to the family and justice to Duong and America Nguyen.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office.

