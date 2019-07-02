FBI offers $20K reward to help find person who shot, killed 9-year-old girl in park

The FBI announced Tuesday is it offering a $20,000 reward to help find the person who shot and killed a girl at a Richmond park in May.

Markiya Dickson, a third-grader in Chesterfield, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on May 26 at Carter Jones Park.

Authorities said Monday there were two groups fighting that exchanged gunfire. A boy was also injured in the shooting.

Markiya's parents, Ciara Dickson and Mark Whitfield, told WRIC-TV the family was at the community cookout when gunfire came from men on the basketball court. They said Markiya was struck as she tried to run away.

"She was my bundle of joy. I can't get her back ... my life is shattered," Ciara Dickson said.

In late May, the Richmond Police Department released this information about the people they were looking for in connection to the shooting:

• “Suspect 1: A young black male who was seen with no shirt on and wearing a white towel or T-shirt on his head. He is believed to have braids that are shoulder length.”

• “Suspect 2: A young black male with a medium build and short cropped hair. He was seen wearing blue shirt and grey or dark colored pants.”

• “Suspect 3: A young black male wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Markiya’s family here.