FBI warns of "Zoom-bombing," teleconference hijacking during COVID-19 pandemic

As large numbers of people turn to video-teleconferencing to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI is warning people about "Zoom-bombing."

"Zoom-bombing" reports are emerging nationwide, according to the FBI. This is when teleconferences are disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language. The following incidents were reported in the Boston Division:

• In late March 2020, a Massachusetts-based high school reported that while a teacher was conducting an online class using the teleconferencing software Zoom, an unidentified individual(s) dialed into the classroom. This individual yelled a profanity and then shouted the teacher’s home address in the middle of instruction.

• A second Massachusetts-based school reported a Zoom meeting being accessed by an unidentified individual. In this incident, the individual was visible on the video camera and displayed swastika tattoos.

As more people turn to online lessons for class and meetings, the FBI recommends taking the following steps to mitigate teleconference hijacking threats:

• Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

• Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.

• Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to “Host Only.”

• Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.

• Lastly, ensure that your organization’s telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.

If you were a victim of a teleconference hijacking, or any cyber-crime for that matter, you can report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. Additionally, if you receive a specific threat during a teleconference, you can report it at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI Boston Division at (857) 386-2000.