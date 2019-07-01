F&M Bank launches 'Local Business You Love' contest

A local bank is launching a contest to give away $10,000 to businesses nominated by people in the community.

F&M Bank, which has 13 branches throughout the Shenandoah Valley, announced their “Local Business You Love” Contest on July 1.

From that day through July 19, they're asking residents of Augusta, Page, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties - as well as residents of Harrisonburg, Stanton, Waynesboro, Goshen, and Millboro - to nominate their favorite local businesses.

You're asked to answer two questions: "What do you love about this business?" and "Why does this business deserve to win $10,000?"

Nominations will be taken until 5 p.m. on July 19. After that, a panel of bank employees will review the nominations and decide on a Top 10, which will be announced on August 1.

With the Top 10, a round of public voting will begin to determine the winner of $10,000, announced on September 3 at a reception honoring all of the Top 10 businesses.

“The Shenandoah Valley boasts a diverse and far-reaching selection of local businesses," said Mark Hanna, CEO of F&M Bank. "Behind each storefront is a hard-working entrepreneur whose vision of success has laid the foundation for our vibrant community. F&M Bank has been a trusted financial partner to local businesses since 1908, and through the newly created ‘Local Business You Love’ Contest, we want to celebrate and recognize the positive impact local businesses have made in our footprint.”

You can learn more about the contest and find the nomination form, as well as all rules and regulations, at www.fmbankva.com/about/bizyoulove/.

