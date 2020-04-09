F&M Bank steps up to small business loan demand

F&M Bank has been staying busy since the federal loan program for small businesses rolled out on Friday.

Paycheck Protection Program application. | Credit: WHSV

"We've talked to probably close to 400 interested applicants, and as we sit here today on Thursday, we've completed 220 applications and have 220 loans," Mark Hanna, President and CEO of F&M Bank, said.

The $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program is aimed at helping small businesses across the country struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're one of the few banks that's actually participating with the service for our communities, so we're not only taking care of our customers, but we're taking care of other banks' customers," JT Bishop, Senior Vice President of F&M Bank, said.

The bank has stepped up to the overwhelming need for assistance in the Shenandoah Valley.

"So they can help their employees and pay their bills, so it's crunch time. Everyone in the bank is working long hours and is 100% committed," Bishop said.

The Paycheck Protection program is open for any qualifying small business that can prove they have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

How much each business gets depends on their payroll, which is where the money should primarily be going.

"Up to 25 percent of those funds to pay toward health insurance premiums, some retirement benefits, rent," Bishop said.

While this program isn't anything like what F&M Bank has had to deal with in the past, they feel confident they will be able to continue meeting the demand.

"Should demand get much bigger than we can anticipate that we can continue to support that with additional liquidity, in lines of credit and things like that we can access to continue to make these loans," Hanna said.

F&M Bank is also working on existing loans, as well as loans for individuals who may be unemployed.

"We're working with everyone in every scenario possible. This particular paid program loan may not benefit a certain individual, but there's other programs that would," Bishop said.

If you do need financial assistance, Bishop said you should contact your bank or reach out to F&M Bank to see what services would best suit your situation.

F&M has also donated thousands over the past month to help establish local loan programs for small businesses throughout the Shenandoah Valley. You can find details on a number of those programs here.