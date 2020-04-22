Record number of farmers enrolled in safety net programs for 2019 crop year

The United States Department of Agriculture says they've seen record enrollment in key farm safety net programs.

According to the USDA, producers across the country signed a record 1.77 million contracts for their Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2019 crop year.

That's more than 107 percent of the total contracts that were signed in the previous 5-year average.

They're also reminding farmers that June 30 is the annual deadline to enroll in ARC and PLC for the 2020 crop year, which could be critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic causing major supply chain disruptions.

Anyone interested in enrolling for 2020 should contact their Farm Service Agency (FSA) county office. Producers must enroll by June 30 and make a one-time update to PLC payment yields by September 30.

The FSA attributes the record 2019 crop year safety net program numbers to increased interest after the 2018 Farm Bill and to an increase in farms eligible for the programs due to the selling and buying of many farms nationwide.

Beginning farmers and veterans with farms of 10 or fewer base acres accounted for a significant portion of those applying.

Enrollment for 2019 ended March 16.

USDA Service Centers, including FSA county offices, are open for business by phone only right now, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing, the FSA says.

Anyone wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency is required to call their Service Center to schedule a phone appointment. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

