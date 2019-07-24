FTC fines Facebook $5 billion for privacy practices

In 2012, the Federal Trade Commission sued Facebook for misleading promises to users. Now, Facebook has once again violated the FTC's order and is facing the largest civil penalty for privacy concerns in the U.S.

"When you give a company all of your information, you're trusting them not to release it against your better wishes," said Dan O'Brien, Go Virginia Cyber Security Program manager and instructor at Blue Ridge Community College. "Unfortunately, what we're finding is time and time again, that's not the case."

Because that was not the case with Facebook, the company is facing a $5 billion fine from the FTC and it is having to make some major changes to its privacy practices.

The money is, by law, going into the general fund of the U.S. Treasury.

This comes after the FTC said Facebook gave companies access to user info and made misleading statements about how it used facial recognition and other personal data.

"Anyone who has access to your credit card number or personal information now knows that there could be a very serious penalty for not being a good guardian of that information," O'Brien said.

There will also be an independent board of directors that oversees privacy decisions and a third party assessor to evaluate the effectiveness of the new privacy program.

Experts say it may be a good idea to revisit the privacy settings on your account.

"It's important for you to think twice about how valuable the service is to you if they're going to be holding your information and maybe not keeping it safe," O'Brien said.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost sole control over privacy and will have to check in each quarter to ensure Facebook is in compliance with the new privacy program.

Facebook will also have to review the privacy of any new or modified products or services before implementing them.

O'Brien said the Cyber Security program at BRCC helps businesses in the Valley with cyber security needs so they will not have to worry about being the next company that is fined.

They are also hoping the to reach people on an individual level so they have the right information to stay safe and protect their information.

For more information on the program, you can contact Dan O'Brien at obriend@brcc.com