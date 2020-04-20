FaceTime makes it possible for family to see birth of baby boy

One first-time mom and her family in Roanoke had to get creative when she found out her baby was coming five weeks early.

Photo courtesy Axel Facebook

"Adapt and overcome" is the harsh reality we all are having to face right now. Bailey Morris is a first-time mom and was petrified when her water broke five weeks early.

Her family wasn't allowed to be in the delivery room due to COVID-19 restrictions, so thanks to the medical staff at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, her family got to be a part of the birth by using FaceTime.

"They made special accommodations for me to make sure that I was happy as possible and could get as close to the original birth plan that I wanted," said Morris.

On the other end of the phone was Bailey's mom, dad, stepmom and sister. Bailey's mom, Joie Horton, said if she couldn't be there to hold her little girl's hand, this was the next best thing.

"They talked to us and they were like, 'hi, guys, it's good to see everybody here,' and they were real friendly with us while they were doing their thing in the room," said Horton.

She says she is so blessed to live in a time where technology can bring people together in this time.

"I never imagined, even when phones that we carried around became a thing and phones with pictures became a thing, that I never imagined it would be how I experienced my grandson's birth," said Horton.

Axel Shawn Draper is in the NICU and should be able to go home in about a month. Bailey was discharged Friday and will stay in touch with her little boy via video chat with the doctors until he is discharged.

