People voice concerns about potholes on Rte. 33 West

Route 33 heading toward West Virginia has a lot of people upset because of the number of potholes on the road — which some say have caused flat tires and other car damage.

Drone footage of cars driving on Route 66 West.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says they receive many calls about the road conditions. They say Rte. 33 in the western part of Virginia is in a higher elevation area, causing moisture and winter weather to affect the roads.

"It has a lot of moisture problems; there's a water source near the roadway," said Sandy Myers, communication manager for VDOT Staunton. "Plus when you have winter weather, you have a lot of freezing and thawing in that area, so moisture combined with freezing and thawing, it never goes well with pavement."

VDOT says once a week, crews will repatch the roads in response to calls from drivers. But they say these patches aren't permanent and should be handled with caution.

Myers recommends travelers drive according to road conditions.

"If you see a work zone out there where the crews are patching the potholes," Myers said, "we always advise people to slow down and give the crews plenty of room to do their work."

Myers says Route 33 will be fully resurfaced during the summer of 2020. A separate project at the West Virginia state line will be paved during construction.