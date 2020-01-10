Facebook's decision on political ads could affect election, expert says

Facebook announced this week that they are taking a hands-off approach when it comes to political ads on their site, putting more control and responsibility on its users.

Photo Source: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

"Social media obviously has played a big role in the last few elections," JMU assistant professor Ryan Alessi said.

Social media not only changed the way politicians share messages with voters, but it has also changed the way people receive information.

Google and Twitter have been working to limit misinformation from being widespread, but Facebook is taking a step back.

"The marketplace of ideas determine who's telling the truth and who's lying, and voters should know about both and then make a decision based on that," Alessi said.

Facebook announced they will continue to not fact-check political ads, and they are not going to limit how ads can be targeted to certain groups of people.

"I think a lot of people are much more easily misled. I think a lot of people are just going to take what they see at face value and not actually think about it or double check," Patrick Craft, a Staunton resident, said.

"We need a mediator who says it's okay to listen, but make sure you check, make sure you think," Janly Jaggard, another Staunton resident, said.

Those who rely on social media platforms like Facebook for a primary source of information could find it harder to disseminate political messages.

"If you're getting all of your information from one place, like if you're eating only one particular type of food, you're not going to be as healthy as you could be," Alessi said.

Facebook is also rolling out a transparency feature. It allows users to control how many political ads they are seeing, but Facebook still has algorithms that determine what we see in news feeds based on friends lists and history. Being able to see the number of political ads the algorithm has shown you doesn't change the algorithm.

"So that's then the risk – that not everybody is informed about what's true and what's not, and that's where it gets really complex," Alessi said. "That's where it could have effects on the election."

Alessi said participating in American democracy requires responsibility, and Facebook is leaving that responsibility to its users.