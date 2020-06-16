Fairfax County police finds 65-pound alligator snapping turtle

Fairfax County police say they recently found a 65-pound snapping turtle.

Police say the alligator snapping turtle, also known as Macrochelys temminckii, was located in a residential area in Alexandria.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF), the “common” snapping turtle, Chelydra serpentina, is the species native to Virginia.

The alligator snapping turtle is native to river drainages that flow in the Gulf of Mexico, east to Georgia and the panhandle of Florida and westward to East Texas.

The alligator snapping turtle found in Alexandria is considered to be a youngster. Alligator snapping turtles can reach weights of over 200 pounds.

Virginia’s native snapping turtle can only reach a maximum weight of around 50 pounds.

DGIF says many species of turtles can live a minimum of 50 years and others more than 100.