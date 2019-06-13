Fairfax maintains innocence, calls for prompt investigation

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is asking the prosecutors responsible for an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him to be prompt and thorough.

“The truth is a powerful thing, and when it’s on your side you can operate with transparency,” Fairfax said. “This matter has been going on for about four months and we want it resolved right away. We wanted it resolved from the very start."

Two women, Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredeth Watson, accused Fairfax of sexual assault.

It’s with the idea of the truth Fairfax and his legal team boldly continue their plea to the District Attorneys to investigate the sexual assault claims.

Tyson claims Fairfax assaulted her in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Watson said she was attacked in 2000 while both were students at Duke University.

“These were completely consensual encounters. One took place 19 years ago, the other 15 years ago,” Fairfax said.

Fairfax has maintained he did nothing wrong ever since the allegations became public in February.

Now his team has sent letters to district attorneys in Massachusetts and North Carolina asking for a prompt and full investigation.

“What the public sees is that four months have gone by and the accusers and their council don’t want to talk to law enforcement,” Fairfax said.

Fairfax says his accusers aren’t stepping up but he is. He took two polygraph tests, which he commissioned, and passed.

Attorneys for Tyson said Fairfax’s recent actions are a political stunt and he is not deserving of his position of power.

“I have an incredible family and they have rallied around me and around the truth," Fairfax said. “They also know how important my work is for all of Virginians.”

Fairfax says that support is what is getting him through this tough time, including from Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia first lady Pamela Northam.

“We have a personal relationships. They have sent encouraging words and thoughts throughout the last number of months,” Fairfax said.

Fairfax says he has no intentions of resigning and he wants to continue his work for the commonwealth.

