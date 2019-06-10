Fairground starts construction on a new horticulture building

Last week, work crews at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds started construction on a new and improved horticulture building.

Work crews hope to get the project completed before August, as the new building will be built on the existing foundation and will be a little longer.

In addition, the new building will have an air conditioning and heating system to use year round. In the past, the fairgrounds would rent AC units to keep the building cool.

Rebecca Holloway, the general manager of the Rockingham County Fair, said with the added AC system, she hopes more people will stop by and check out exhibits during those hot August days.

"I feel like prior to them putting the air conditioning in, people might have missed that building because it was so hot in there," Holloway said. "So we are also raising the roof to help with the ventilation and the air conditioning will take care of all those problems."

She said with the addition of heat and AC to the building, she hopes more people will request to use the building year round.

"Our hope is during the fair week this is our Horticulture building," Holloway said, "but during the other weeks of the year, we're hoping this might be another building that people in the community or organizations would like to rent."

Holloway said they are also building bathrooms on the side of the new building that will be ready later on this year.