Fairy Tales on Ice comes to Waynesboro's Wayne Theater

It took less than an hour for Waynesboro's Wayne Theater to be transformed into a magical fairy tale on ice.

After the cast and crew sets up the stage, they typically do a "tech run" with music and lights.

Instead of actual ice on the stage, the performers skate on plastic boards that fit together like a puzzle (similar to many indoor ice rinks in areas too warm for ice rinks).

Cast and crew work together, so the fake ice stage can give audience members a more theatrical experience.

"We kind of fuse everything together with a lot of special effects and a lot of elaborate costumes to make this one ice skating show called 'Fairy Tales on Ice," Alex Wilfand, Director of Fairy Tales on Ice, said.

Wilfand said skating on the fake ice is a lot different than skating on real ice, but the performers are able to adjust and make it look effortless.

Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice starts Friday night at 7 p.m. The show is a modern twist on two classic tales that merge into one story. Wilfand said it is something people of all ages can enjoy.

Then the cast and crew will break down the set just as quickly as they set it up and move on to the next town in their national tour.