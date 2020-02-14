Faith in Action praises Harrisonburg, Rockigham for hiring criminal justice planner

The group "Faith in Action" is praising Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for hiring a criminal justice planner.

Harrisonburg City Council

Adam Blagg, the Vice President of Faith in Action said the group has been behind the effort since 2018.

"We believe that it's one of the best ways for the community to really be involved with providing some corrective action with some of the issues that exist within our criminal justice system," Blagg said. "Someone who is able to take a look at the numbers and the data and to provide a better course of action moving forward."

On Tuesday, the City of Harrisonburg announced that S. Frank Sottaceti accepted the position and will assist in the planning and development of criminal justice programs and services in coordination with the Community Criminal Justice Board.

The criminal justice planner position will reside under the Rockingham County staff. It is funded jointly by the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Sottaceti will begin on March 9.