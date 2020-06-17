Faith leaders express concerns after protesters gather outside Richmond mayor's home

Black leaders in Richmond say a group protesting Tuesday night went too far when they showed up at the mayor's downtown apartment building and got inside.

The mayor was home at the time. Now they say that message is getting drowned out by the actions of just a few.

“The invasion on the mayor’s residence is so troubling to me. Where we live is our sacred space,” said State Delegate Delores McQuinn, (D) 70th District.

Despite the rain, demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Richmond for the 19th night.

They celebrated the ouster of the city’s police chief while demanding more needs to be done.

Richmond Police say more than 200 hundred ended up outside Mayor Levar Stoney’s apartment building. They shined lights at the tower, chanted “Stoney” over and over again, and tagged the building with spray paint.

“For them to be able to get in the building, someone had to of let them in, and they were armed,” Dr. Cynthia Newbille said. “We must not allow or tolerate this. That leads to a brand new dimension when you come into my sacred space.”

At one point, about 20 people gained access to the first floor but security intervened.

“Going to a man’s house in an act of intimidation is not cool in my opinion. If y’all want to have a conversation with him, pull up and talk to him, right? And if not, demand he talks to you,” said Richmond City Councilor Mike Jones.

Stoney’s office released a statement saying, “Entering anyone’s residence without permission is irresponsible and uncalled for, and more importantly, only undermines the cause of Black Lives Matter.”

Leaders from the black community denounced the tactics of that specific group, saying the message gets lost when lines are crossed.

They held a news conference Tuesday to talk about the unrest and how to move forward.

“My request and my cry is that we stay focus. That we don’t lose focus on what’s going on,” said Rev. Donte McCutchen, Love Cathedral Community Church.

That focus, says the group, is driving out systematic racism not only from police work but also everyday institutions like banks and government.

“We’re not against all the police. We’re against the systemic evil within the police department and that must end immediately,” said Bishop Darryl Husband, Mount Olivet Church.

These leaders understand some things can change today, but others will take time.

“I’m saying to all of those who are out there, I’m begging of you, let’s walk together children in peace and harmony. Let’s walk together expecting change, working toward change,” said Delegate McQuinn.

Meanwhile, William "Jody" Blackwell, the Interim Chief of the Richmond Police Department, issued a statement saying, "It's an honor to be offered this opportunity and to follow in the footsteps of our former Chief of Police William C. Smith. I pray the citizens of Richmond can come together and support the fine men and women of the Richmond Police Department. The goal is to work together, so we can move our community forward and extinguish the concerns we are currently faced with."

