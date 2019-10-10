Fall Foliage Festival ready to take over downtown Waynesboro once again

This weekend is the 49th Annual Fall Foliage Art Show in downtown Waynesboro.

---THE ART SHOW AND MORE---

The event is a gathering of over 150 artists and fine craftsmen from around the country to showcase their works - including painters, potters, photographers, woodworkers, glass artists, jewelers, and more - in the heart of the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.

Food trucks, craft beer, and roots music will complete the scene, and best of all: it's completely free to attend.

Festival hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, and then from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13.

---ROAD CLOSURES---

Starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11, through 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, several downtown streets will be closed for the Fall Foliage Art Show.

Those closures are as follows, according to the Waynesboro Police Department:

• Wayne Ave from Federal St to Lumos Plaza

• W Main St from Arch Ave to Maple Ave;

• Lumos Plaza in front of the Lumos Corporate Offices. Local traffic is allowed in from both directions for business owners.

Traffic on Main Street will be diverted onto West 11th Street.

---MORE INFO---

You can learn more about the art show and relate events here.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is also still looking for volunteers to help run the event. You can sign up here.