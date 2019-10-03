Fall foliage report: Week 1

The fall foliage is a little behind because of the warmth and how dry it's been but the color has been popping along the Allegheny mountains.

Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz will show you where some of the best color is turning over the next few weeks.

The decreasing daylight hours is the biggest factor in the color change but we need some cooler days and nights, but not a freeze or frost- that can dull the colors.

You can always submit your fall foliage pictures on whsv.com, and the whsv weather app.

