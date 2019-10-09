Fall foliage report: Week 2

The fall foliage is a little behind because of the warmth and how dry it's been, but the color has been popping along the Allegheny mountains.

Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz will show you where some of the best color is turning over the next few weeks.

The decreasing daylight hours are the biggest factor in the color change, but we need some cooler days and nights, while avoiding a freeze or frost – that can dull the colors.

Photos are courtesy of Justin Harris with the Canaan Valley resort, and Mindy Armstrong in Highland County.

