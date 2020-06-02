Fallen police memorial among statues damaged during Richmond protests

The fallen police memorial is just one of several statues damaged during the protests in Richmond over the last several days.

The police memorial was damaged with red paint and several of the Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue have also been vandalized over the past four days.

City crews attempted to clean the police memorial with a power washer but stopped after becoming concerned about causing further damage. A private group is responsible for the memorial and will be contacting someone who specializes in cleaning bronze statues.

A tarp has been placed over it, for now, to try to keep any further damage from happening to it.

The J.E.B. Stuart, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis monuments have also been covered in graffiti during the protests.

